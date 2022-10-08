A Fashion Editor’s Tips For Adding Vintage To Your Everyday Wardrobe

Styling tip: When I first spotted this Desigual dress, I didn’t immediately think it was my style. But when shopping vintage, going out of your comfort zone can be the secret to success. I don’t normally wear A-line skirts but this dress stood out on the rail as it’s simple enough to go with many of the jackets and shoes I already own. After wearing it for a few months now and through two seasons, I’ve styled it with my oversized leather jacket and knee-high boots for autumn, and with white trainers and a cardigan in the summer. If a vintage item isn’t 100% your style but has potential for versatility, it could be a great opportunity for experimentation.