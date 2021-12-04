Is Mushroom “Leather” The Future Of Sustainable Fashion? It’s Complicated

According to a statement from MycoWorks, the company “doesn’t need synthetic materials for its process.” Instead, it employs “mycelium, byproducts of agriculture and lumber waste, and cotton.” MycoWorks’ CEO Matt Scullin explains that the company’s “secret sauce” is in its ability to grow dense sheets of mycelium that are later turned into its patented finished product called “Reishi Fine Mycelium.” Once it’s at this stage, the mycelium is sent to the company’s tannery partners, which Scullin says use a “chromium-free chemistry” to process the leather. Bayer, whose company originated the technology used by MycoWorks, believes that, when kept in its organic form, mushroom leather does have the ability to be the future of sustainable fashion: “I think that the holy grail in this space is going to be the combination of bio-based chemistry that gives the consumer a reasonable durability rating for a handbag or an accessory or even shoes without pumping it full of plastic.”