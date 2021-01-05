6 Brands Keeping Your Jewellery Box Sustainable

Sustainable fashion has improved tenfold over the past few years as we've sought out brands which align with our values, from less water wastage in denim production to deadstock fabrics being used by more designers. It's a murky industry, though; greenwashing is rife and misinformation easily spread. From carbon offsetting to faux leather, fashion is a minefield of dos and don'ts, making it all the more difficult to whip your wardrobe into better shape.
Sustainable jewellery is no different. With some fantastic direct-to-consumer brands taking over our Insta feed, it's easier than ever to buy affordable, good quality jewellery. In a corner of the industry where high price point, prestige and tradition reign supreme, a slew of innovative labels are putting the planet and its people first, shaking off old notions of quality and instead prioritising man-made gems, recycled metals and locally produced craft.
From lab-grown diamonds to upcycled silver and gold, click through to meet five brands making the best sustainable pieces to add to your jewellery box.