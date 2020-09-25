"I had always wanted to work in the industry but found myself on the outside looking in because of privilege and race. I was participating in fast fashion but it felt sinister and I couldn’t put my finger on why. Once I went down the rabbit hole and saw the way it harmed the planet and marginalised people, there was no going back. The biggest misconception about sustainable fashion is that it’s always very expensive. Yes, the price of clothing should be higher – a £20 dress isn’t fair to the garment worker, ever – but if you’re shopping secondhand, you’re shopping sustainably. You can find brands on Etsy whose prices rival more upmarket fast fashion. It requires energy to make the switch but it’s more satisfying and I spend less because I’m not buying something every month anymore. It takes many tries before you fully move away from fast fashion – that’s okay! Give yourself a little grace because the journey is long. Finding your own personal style is really key as you’ll make fewer mistakes in the things you buy. Stay out of the stores you’re trying to get away from and unsubscribe from all the emails that tempt you. I want sustainable makers and brands to start prioritising being size-inclusive. If our movement doesn’t include everybody, it’s not a progressive movement."