"I was using sustainable materials and practices without labelling it as such and it took a mentor to point out that what I was doing was a real point of difference in my brand, so it was more of an organic process than a conscious decision. I have an expectation for everyone to be as ethical as possible as a standard — incorporating it into my own garments was a no-brainer. As a fledgling brand, when units are low it’s much easier to align with your ethics. The biggest misconception is that sustainable fashion has to look like it came from Fat Face. HANGER proved it can be relevant and modern. Our mission is to help people step into whichever mood they choose, be that powerful or sexy, and connect with their mind and body. Also to highlight our community and uplift BIPOC at every opportunity. I hope after the pandemic brands can produce differently, making to order, making locally or adjusting their practices to be more flexible — they’re responsible for orders they’ve placed and had to cancel, and manufacturers should not have to pay for having extremely seasonal product. Especially those who source their garments from Asia, where the local workforce and economy suffers as a result of Western demands."