How The Past Two Years Have Changed These Aussie Creatives’ Personal Style

A distaste for 'hard pants' and unforgiving waistbands was crystallised during the last two years. Pandemics and lockdowns are to blame for both the layer of dust piling up on our usual going out clothes as well as the dependable rotation of garments we've found ourselves continuously reaching for. But as Australia gently rolls into post-lockdown life for good (touch wood), we're ready to experiment and explore what fashion looks like — just in time for our hot vaxxed summer.
That's why we tapped the shoulders of some of our favourite Australian creatives to see how lockdown has affected their styling habits.