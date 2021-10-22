A distaste for 'hard trousers' and unforgiving waistbands was crystallised during the last two years. Pandemics and lockdowns are to blame for both the layer of dust piling up on our usual going out clothes as well as the dependable rotation of garments we've found ourselves continuously reaching for. But as we gently roll into post-lockdown life for good (touch wood), we're ready to experiment and explore what fashion looks like.
That's why we tapped the shoulders of some of our favourite creatives to see how the last 18 months has affected their styling habits.