My Journey From Middle East Refugee To Fashion Designer

My family was lucky: We had somewhere to go. Having been forced to leave and then ultimately go back to Lebanon after the war officially ended, I have seen my parents reinvent themselves repeatedly; this kind of creative resilience isn’t just common among refugees and immigrants — it’s necessary if you want to survive. It’s also shaped my understanding of what it means to make one’s way in the world, especially as I’ve gone down an unorthodox path to become what most people wouldn’t agree is a secure, stable career: a fashion designer.



I dropped out of graduate school for fine arts in 2006 when the Israel-Hezbollah War hit Lebanon, because I saw how unexpectedly crisis can change our lives. In search of something more “concrete,” I took jobs throughout the years as a graphic designer, a user-experience consultant, and a teacher. But six years later, my passion drew me back in: I wanted to start my own fashion company, and once I moved to Brooklyn, I did.