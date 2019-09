My Journey From Middle East Refugee To Fashion Designer

With eclectic experience, a strong immigrant work ethic, and a desire to succeed, I embarked on a path to become a fashion designer. Starting Slow Factory was so much more than about creating my own line: It was about blending things from my past with my present — things like the sprawling starscapes of NASA satellite and telescope imagery that had given me perspective and strength when I felt lost as I traveled the world. I printed them on silk, making scarves that reminded me of the ones my grandmother used to wear around her hair like Sophia Loren As a designer, I have always believed it’s my responsibility to produce beautiful, meaningful, and ethically made items. I have a deep sense of valuing what you have, because I know how easily it (whether it's a material possession or something greater, like your home) can be taken away from you.As the current climate for refugees continues to worsen, I wanted to find a more poignant way to contribute to those in a similar position that I once was in. In Lebanon, wearing your key around your neck is an old tradition representing home; it was started by Palestinian refugees and has since become a symbol of the refugee crisis. In honour of this tradition, I worked with my sister in Beirut and with local craftspeople to make my first piece of jewellery: a white-gold necklace moulded out of the key to my own family home in Lebanon. For the collection, We Are Home , we partnered with ANERA , an NGO that works with UNICEF to provide, among many things, training and education to refugees living in Lebanon.Over the course of my life, I have often felt like global upheaval, whether it's the Syrian refugee crisis or climate change or widespread political corruption, is beyond our control. But whenever I catch myself thinking like this, I remind myself to consider the universe. When wearing a key as a necklace pendant symbolises displacement, it can remind us that we are in this vastness together; that we are home no matter where we are.Refinery29 is committed to covering the women behind the headlines of the Syrian refugee crisis. Read the full multimedia feature, "Behind the Headlines: Daughters of Paradise," here . More coverage on the human faces of the world's refugee crisis can be found here