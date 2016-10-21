Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Daughters Of Paradise
Daughters Of Paradise
What I Learned From Refugee Women
by
Jasmine Garnsworthy
These are the human faces of the Syrian refugee crisis.
More from Daughters Of Paradise
Daughters Of Paradise
Marvel's Latest Comic Book Hero Is A Syrian Mother
Ally Hickson
Oct 21, 2016
World News
11 Million Refugee Children Have Nowhere To Call Home
Lilli Petersen
Sep 7, 2016
World News
This Powerful Image Of A Wounded Boy Reminds The World Of The Human Cost Of War
KAELYN FORDE
Aug 18, 2016
World News
How This Opera Singer Is Raising Her Voice In A Very Different Way
Few people think of music as something refugees carry with them as they make their harrowing journeys to safety. Yet throughout history, some of the
by
KAELYN FORDE
World News
Connie Britton Shares Her Powerful Call To Action
#RefugeesWelcome. According to U.N. Development Programme Goodwill Ambassador Connie Britton, it's a simple message that the world needs to hear right
by
KAELYN FORDE
World News
Photos From Greece's Refugee Camps Show The Importance Of World R...
This year's World Refugee Day comes as the number of refugees across the world is at a record high, according to the United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR.
by
Meghan De Maria
World News
Childhood Is Of Great Value: The Man Teaching The Refugee Childre...
When people are forced to flee their homes, they often abandon everything except what they need for the immediate future. And for children, that can mean
by
Lilli Petersen
World News
How This Refugee Mother Is Supporting Her Family — All By Herself
It’s not every day that a woman works as a farmhand and tractor driver in Lebanon, but that’s exactly what Nuhad El-Barqa does. When El-Barqa’s
by
Andrea González-R...
World News
This Syrian Teenager Is An Aspiring Designer — & A Refugee
Like many teenagers, Halema Al-Hasan dreams of what she will do after she finally finishes school. But what distinguishes her from other 17-year-olds is
by
Andrea González-R...
Designers
My Journey From Middle East Refugee To Fashion Designer
My earliest memory is fleeing war-torn Lebanon when I was three and a half years old. My father had safely made it abroad and was waiting for my mother,
by
Céline Semaan Vernon
US News
After Leaving My Home For Good, Here's What Ramadan Means To Me
Editor's note: Sahar Mahayni is a recent immigrant to the United States. She left Syria in 2012 to live with her son and her husband in California. The
by
Sahar Mahayni
Daughters Of Paradise
Imagine Life Without Hands — For This 15-Year-Old, That's Reality
The last thing Fatima* remembers doing with her hands is brushing her hair. Then there was an explosion that destroyed her house in Syria. Neither
by
Jenifer Fenton
Daughters Of Paradise
What A Survivor of Auschwitz Wants You To Know About Syrian Refugees
Editor's note: Gene Klein, 88, is a survivor of the Holocaust. Together with his daughter, Jill Klein, he wrote We Got the Water: Tracing My Family’s
by
Gene Klein
Daughters Of Paradise
How These Refugee Sisters Made It To Sweden
Filmmaker Aliya Naumoff met sisters Rahaf, 21, and Habari, 17, in the spring of 2015, when she was filming a documentary about Syrian refugee women in
by
Lilli Petersen
Daughters Of Paradise
The Crisis That's Still Tearing Families Apart — In Photos
I sat with four other women at a makeshift table, holding warm mugs of chai in our hands and chatting as though we were longtime girlfriends at a Sunday
by
Katie Salisbury
World News
"We Called Him Papa Saddam": What It Was Like Growing Up In Baghdad
Growing up in Baghdad, Tarek Turkey and his classmates used to call Saddam Hussein "Papa Saddam." The authoritarian leader's photo was everywhere, and the
by
KAELYN FORDE
World News
What It's Like Being A Journalist In One Of The World's Most Dang...
Clarissa Ward knows that Syria is dangerous: she's seen friends and colleagues, Syrians and foreigners, kidnapped and killed while trying to report on
by
KAELYN FORDE
World News
Angelina Jolie's Powerful Words About The Crisis You Should Care ...
As the devastating civil war in Syria enters its sixth year, one of the world's biggest stars is once again calling on leaders to take action and bring an
by
Torey Van Oot
Daughters Of Paradise
How The "Neil Armstrong Of The Arab World" Is Helping Refugees
Syrian astronaut Muhammed Faris has been hailed as "the Neil Armstrong of the Arab world," but he's now one of millions of Syrians who've been forced to
by
Meghan DeMaria
World News
Heartwarming Video Shows The Moment A Refugee Family Is Reunited ...
Amid all the headlines about war and violence, it's sometimes easy to forget that refugee families once had lives that didn't revolve around finding
by
KAELYN FORDE
World News
For Families Sleeping On The Ground, A Simple Stroller Makes A Hu...
It only took one Facebook comment to spur action. In Ponchatoula, LA, Marie Beechy was scanning the comments section of a Humans Of New York post about
by
Ally Hickson
World News
Inside France's Forgotten Refugee Camp
Editor's note: Eve Warlow volunteered at the Dunkirk camp from 28th December, 2015 to 2nd January, 2016, and wrote about her experiences and observations
by
Eve Warlow
World News
#SaveMadaya: Aid May Come To This Starving Town Too Late
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src =
by
Torey Van Oot
Daughters Of Paradise
How One Iraqi Refugee Is Learning To See Herself In A Whole New Way
Ayat has never experienced what it is like to be in love. And at 18, she is not sure she ever will. "The scars on my face are so clear and not easy to
by
Torey Van Oot
World News
Three Brave Women Share What It's Really Like Inside Syria Right Now
On a rainy Thursday a week before Thanksgiving, three women arrived at the NYU Law School campus in Manhattan. Wearing jeans and sweaters, black eyeliner
by
KAELYN FORDE
Daughters Of Paradise
Ikea Is Assembling "Better Shelter" For Syrian Refugees
Ikea has applied its innovation to a design problem far more pressing than selling stylish furniture at affordable prices. The Ikea Foundation's Better
by
Cristen Conger
World News
Why This Woman Wouldn't Let Her Father Control Her Life
This story is part of a Refinery29 series that explores the women behind the headlines of the Syrian refugee crisis. Read the full multimedia feature
by
KAELYN FORDE
World News
What One Woman Brought With Her When She Fled Iraq
This story is part of a Refinery29 series that explores the women behind the headlines of the Syrian refugee crisis. Read the full multimedia feature,
by
Torey Van Oot
World News
Haunting Photos Show Where Refugee Children Are Forced To Sleep
Imagine waking up in the morning without knowing where you will lay your head that night. That's now the fate of millions of children around the world
by
KAELYN FORDE
Daughters Of Paradise
Who Doesn't Want Syrian Refugees? Too Many States
The leader of nearly every state in the U.S. has now weighed in on whether to accept Syrian refugees, and the numbers are not good. As of Tuesday
by
Meredith Clark
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted