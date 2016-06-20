This year's World Refugee Day comes as the number of refugees across the world is at a record high, according to the United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR. By recent estimates, one out of every 113 people in the world have been displaced by conflict.
2015 was also a record year for resettlement submissions. At the end of 2015, 65.3 million people were refugees, had been displaced from their homes, or were asylum seekers, according to the UNHCR. And the agency expects that more than 1.19 million people will need resettlement in 2017.
More than half of refugees are from Syria, Afghanistan, and Somalia, the BBC reports. The refugees leave their homes for a variety of reasons, including conflict, civil war, and persecution. But there are more refugees in need of homes than there are placement opportunities in new countries.
In recognition of World Refugee Day, Oxfam is sharing images of refugees at camps in Greece. The photos below, taken by photographer Aubrey Wade, show the reality of the refugee crisis. Oxfam is supporting more than 3,000 people at the camps by providing refugees with meals, clean water, and shelter, along with other resources.
The UNHCR is creating a petition urging people across the globe to stand #WithRefugees, ahead of the U.N. General Assembly's meeting in September. The petition calls for education for refugee children and homes for refugee families.
In addition, Oxfam has created a petition for World Refugee Day, asking Americans to stand with refugees after the Orlando tragedy. The petition comes after some House Republicans called for a ban on refugees resettling in the United States after the mass shooting in Florida. Check out the Oxfam images below, and the Oxfam petition here.
