Update: The death toll from Sunday morning's attack on Pulse nightclub in Orlando, FL, has been confirmed at 49, plus the death of the shooter.
The names of the last few victims remaining to be identified were posted to the city of Orlando’s website. Authorities have been waiting until after families were notified to release the names.
You can read the list of names and details about victims here.
Update: 3:55 p.m.: Trevor Velinor, assistant special agent in charge at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) Tampa Field Division, confirmed in a press conference that the shooter obtained the firearms used in the Orlando shooting legally within the last week.
Update: 3:30 p.m.: Florida Governor Rick Scott has asked for a moment of silence tonight at 6 p.m. in memory of the victims of the Orlando shooting.
I ask the nation to pause in a moment of silence at 6:00 PM this evening in honor of the victims of this horrific tragedy.— Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) June 12, 2016
The mayor of Orlando announced that the city has set up a website where names of the deceased can be found after their next of kin are notified.
We are setting up a website. https://t.co/ITWG4Mihvq will be updated with the names of the deceased after the next of kin is notified. 7/11— Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) June 12, 2016
Update: 2:30 p.m.: The New York Times reports that officials from the Department of Homeland Security and local law enforcement told members of Congress that the shooter called 911 to declare allegiance to ISIS before he committed this deadly act. Those officials warn that despite this declaration, there is no indication at this time that he had any direct ties to the terrorist group, was trained by it, or was acting on its instruction.
The NY Times also reports that law enforcement officials confirmed that the shooter had previously "drawn the attention of the FBI," but did not reveal any details.
Update: 1:10 p.m.: The FBI is investigating this as a terror crime and asks that anyone with information call its tip hotline at 1-800-CALL-FBI.
Florida Governor Rick Scott has taken to Twitter to condemn the shootings.
This is an attack on our people. An attack on Orlando. An attack on Florida. An attack on America. An attack on all of us.— Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) June 12, 2016
This story was originally posted on June 12 at 12:30 p.m. EDT.
A gunman killed 50 people inside Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, FL, around 2 a.m. Sunday, according to The Associated Press. 53 more were hospitalized. The death count makes this the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.
"Some guy walked in and started shooting everybody," eyewitness Jackie Smith told the AP. "He had an automatic rifle, so nobody stood a chance." Another witness, Fatriana Evans, said it "sounded like fireworks — pop, pop, pop — and then everybody scatters." Shortly after the shooting, Pulse posted on its Facebook page, "Everyone get out of pulse and keep running."
BREAKING: 50 people killed in mass shooting at gay nightclub in Orlando, police chief says.— The Associated Press (@AP) June 12, 2016
The police are considering it a "terror incident," according to The New York Times.
Dr. Mike Cheatham, a trauma surgeon at Orlando Regional Medical Center, where 46 of the patients were taken, told the AP that most of them were in critical condition and the death toll would likely rise. About 50 people, including family and friends of the patients, have gathered outside the hospital.
The shooter was identified as Port St. Lucie, FL resident Omar Mateen, U.S. Rep. Alan Grayson told reporters. The deaths include the shooter himself, who used an AR-15-type assault rifle and also carried a handgun.
Pulse shooting: In hail of gunfire in which suspect was killed, OPD officer was hit. Kevlar helmet saved his life. pic.twitter.com/MAb0jGi7r4— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) June 12, 2016
The Orlando Police Department tweeted that the Florida and Orlando governments have both declared a state of emergency.
Florida Gov. Rick Scott said in a statement released to the AP that he would "devote every resource available to assist with the shooting in Orlando." President Obama has been briefed about the shooting and the FBI is investigating the case to provide him with updates.
Those looking to locate family members involved in the shooting can call the crisis hotline at 407-246-4357, according to a tweet by the Orlando Police Department.
