What are the particular dangers or challenging conditions women and girls face? Is sexual violence also one of the dangers these women face when they are forced to flee?

"Yes, absolutely. In a lot of these places, sexual violence is being used as a tactic of warfare. That is an additional danger to the women and children who are having to flee. On top of that, of course, is trafficking of children. We have had reports of a lot of disappearances of refugee children who have fled to other countries. In many countries, and this is the thing we are realizing, refugees are not welcomed and stigmatized. Therefore, they are not protected in any way. There’s an enormous number of refugee children who have gone missing and there’s a great threat to them as far as getting swept up in child trafficking."



You mentioned that, around the world, refugees are sometimes not welcome. What do you think of some of the rhetoric here in the U.S. about not letting refugees in and some of the statements Donald Trump has made? What do you want the U.S. do in terms of welcoming refugees?

"My personal opinion is that it is the American way to welcome people who are in harm’s way. It’s part of who we are, it’s part of our tradition as a country to welcome people who are seeking asylum and assistance. It’s a human issue. Period. We are a country of immigrants, we are a country of people who have come here for a safer life and a life of freedom.



"It is true that we are living right now in a world that is threatened by terrorism, extreme poverty, and extreme warfare — those are all really, really dangerous realities to the world that we are living in right now. However, I do not believe that those issues should somehow make us change the way we behave as a country, as a nation, as human beings to our fellow human beings around the world. I think it’s really, really important that we acknowledge that these are families and children and people who are just trying to have a safe life. We should do what we can, and for refugees who are here, I do believe strongly that we should welcome them and just see them as the human beings that they are."

