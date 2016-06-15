Why The White House Wants You To Live In The United State Of Women



First Lady Michelle Obama shared the stage with Oprah Winfrey, discussing her decision to move from law to public service and the fact that she sees her two daughters as her biggest accomplishment after eight years in the White House. When asked what she wanted to tell the men in the audience, her advice was simple.



"Be better, be better, be better," Obama said, mentioning both how men could support women in taking care of their children together as well as in the workplace.



For his part, the President finished by reminding the audience that for Sasha and Malia Obama, a future in which women take their rightful place is already here.



"The good news is this is the future my daughters’ generation already believes in. They believe every door is open to them. They’re not engaging in any sort of self-censorship. They’re not going to hold themselves back. It couldn’t occur to them that they couldn’t rise to the top of whatever field they choose," Obama said.



"They think discrimination is for losers. They think it’s weird that we haven’t already had a woman President. They expect the world to catch up to them," he added.