

There’s a part in the video where women are talking about how it’s their choice when to say yes and when to say no. The Daily Show's Jessica Williams pops in and says, "Because duh. Literally duh." I think a lot of our readers will really identify with that sentiment — some of these concepts feel so basic to young women growing up today. How does it make you feel to know that, in 2016, we’re still having to discuss and fight for rights and equal treatment that seems so basic?

"It should be a duh, but unfortunately it isn’t yet a duh. I’m delighted to see young women view it so obviously and also, I hasten to say, young men, as well. I’m hopeful about this next generation, that it will be more of a duh for them than it was for me. And more of a duh for me than it was for my mom. It’s been [over] 50 years since President Kennedy signed the Equal Pay Act, yet there is still a pay discrepancy. So, there is still a lot of hard work left to do.



"What I’m encouraged by is that women are increasingly feeling the agency to effect change. They feel empowered to effect change and that is, I believe, from the president of the United States on down. There is a recognition in the Obama administration that everybody should get that fair shot and that we should all compete on an equal playing field. And that it takes the effort of all of us to come together — state, local, and federal government, the private sector, the philanthropic community, the not-for-profit community — all working together to ensure that women and girls get that fair shot. It’s really encouraging to hear young women find their voice and be able to advocate for themselves knowing that they’re not alone."