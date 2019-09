That sentiment rang true for Aidyn Urena, a human-resources professional who volunteers for Clinton's campaign. "She stands for everything we’ve been fighting for for years," Urena told Refinery29. "To me, she’s the epitome of feminism, of a woman who has worked hard her whole life, and now she's gotten up here. Now we’re going to support her."Clinton, who has already turned her attention from the prolonged primary contest against Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders to the general election fight to defeat presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump, called for a united Democratic front. She praised Sanders for running an "extraordinary campaign" that "excited millions of voters, especially young people.""Let there be no mistake, Sen. Sanders, his campaign, and the vigorous debate that he had about how to raise incomes, reduce inequality, increase upward mobility have been very good for the Democratic Party and for America."She added: "Now I know it never feels good to put your cause into a heart or a candidate you believe in and to come up short — I know that feeling well."Clinton also took several swipes at Trump on Tuesday, calling him "temperamentally unfit" to serve in the White House and blasting him on his statements about immigration and about a U.S. judge whom he said was unfit to preside because of his Mexican heritage.The Democratic nominee will officially be selected by delegates at the party's convention in Philadelphia this July. Sanders has pledged to continue to fight to win the nomination by courting superdelegates who are not bound to cast their votes based on primary results."We will continue to fight for every vote and every delegate we can get," Sanders said late Tuesday. Still, for Clinton, the message of the night was about continuing to fight for the future."There are still ceilings to break – for women and men, for all of us. But don't let anyone tell you that great things can't happen in America," she said. "Barriers can come down. Justice and equality can win. Our history has moved in that direction — slowly at times, but unmistakably — thanks to generations of Americans who refused to give up or back down."And she called on all those watching to follow in that path."Now you are writing a new chapter of that story," she told the crowd. "This campaign is about making sure there are no ceilings — no limits — on any of us. And this is our moment to come together."