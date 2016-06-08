

Clinton's campaign also highlighted the 68-year-old's trailblazing career on Twitter and in a video that played for supporters before she took the stage.



"If America is going to lead, we need to learn from the women of the world who have blazed new paths," Clinton says in the video's opening line.



The video emphasises that she's fighting for "people who need a voice" in America and exhorts women to "keep making history."



"Because I'm here, that has an impact on people like me who will come after me," Clinton's voice-over notes.



That sentiment rang true for Aidyn Urena, a human-resources professional who volunteers for Clinton's campaign. "She stands for everything we’ve been fighting for for years," Urena told Refinery29. "To me, she’s the epitome of feminism, of a woman who has worked hard her whole life, and now she’s gotten up here. Now we’re going to support her."