This Woman's Salary Change Throughout Her Career Is Fascinating

This story was originally published on June 10, 2016. Interested in contributing your salary story? Email us here.
In our new series My Salary Story, women with at least 10 years of career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions, and job loss, with the hope it will give young women more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.
First up, a 36-year-old New Yorker who works in media and took a big pay cut to make a career change.
Starting salary: $28,500
Current salary: $85,000
Number of years employed: 13
Biggest salary jump: $15,000
Biggest salary drop: $20,000
Biggest salary regret: That it took me so long to negotiate for myself in the first place! I had more than 10 years of experience before I ever tried to argue for more money. It wasn’t until recently that I realized you have to be your own biggest advocate.
Best salary-related advice: Don’t be scared to take a pay cut. Yeah, I like making money, but the happiest I’ve been in my career was when I took a risk and lower salary to try something new. It was scary, but it led to so many new, amazing opportunities.
