It sounds like you are a rebel, willing to stand up for your rights — and other people's rights — by confronting a taboo subject like FGM. Have you always been this way?

Jaha Dukureh: "Even at a young age, I was very different from other girls. I grew up in a conservative Muslim home, as a member of the most conservative tribe in Gambia — the Sarahule — where it’s traditional for women to stay at home and not go to school or work. But I’d do things that none of them did, like go to parties, or speak out about girls’ and women’s rights, or about the fact that I didn’t want an arranged marriage.



"Maybe it’s because my parents sent me to Catholic school; I was exposed to children with different backgrounds, and different ideas. I also read a lot, and looked around at what was taking place in our community, saw how women were treated, and I knew it wasn’t right. My parents tried to change me, to get me to stop speaking out, but it never worked."



What was like to come to the U.S. at 15 to be married to a man you'd never met?

"Well, imagine if you were sent away from home, so young, to be married to a much older man, knowing that you had to spend the rest of your life with him. To this day, it was the hardest thing I’ve ever experienced."



What about when you tried to have sex with him for the first time?

"When I was married, of course my new husband tried to have sex, but I couldn’t do it, because of the FGM. To him, the situation was normal; his attitude was that I could go to the doctor and have the problem fixed. As for me, I was shocked, I was scared, I was worried, and I was mad. I didn’t know why anyone would do something like this to anyone, and I wished my mother were still alive because I would have asked her, 'Why would you do this to me?'"

