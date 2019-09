What It's Like To Be 26, Far From Family & Unable To Go Home

Fatima was eventually brought here, to a cluster of tents that barely met basic needs. “There was supposed to be electricity in the tents, but there wasn’t. They just said, ‘Here is the tent, you can sleep here,’ and left us on the rocks,” she says.The complex process of seeking refugee status keeps Fatima and more than 60,000 other refugees across Greece in long-term limbo. Almost eight months have passed since she left Turkey, and Fatima feels no closer to leaving the camp. Worse, she is farther away from her children. While she’s able to speak with her family on the phone, that limited contact is bittersweet.“I don’t even open my cell phone because I miss them so much that I can’t handle talking to them,” she says, tears spilling over for the first time in our conversation. “My 4-year-old son would say, ‘I’m saving money for you so you can come back.’”“Do you wish you never came here?” I ask her. “Yes.” She looks me dead in the eyes. “I don’t have anybody here except for God.”Author's note: To support refugees, consider donating to aid organizations such as Lighthouse Relief and Doctors Without Borders . Every little bit really does help.