What It's Like To Be 26, Far From Family & Unable To Go Home

Before Syria's civil war exploded in 2012, Fatima's days were filled with family, friendship, and community, but also of everything else you’d expect from a woman in her early 20s: a new love, a busy social life, shopping and trips to the cinema. Weekends were spent navigating spice stalls and jewellery stores, looking for textiles in the bustling marketplaces of the old city. Her life revolved around her parents and new husband. “At night, my mum would cook dinner for us so the family would reunite, and that was just everything,” she says.



When unrest spread after the Arab Spring, Fatima wanted to get her loved ones out of a war zone and into Europe. But her family could only cobble together enough money to pay a smuggler for one person’s passage to Greece. With a seriously ill husband and two young children, that person had to be her.



And so last year, Fatima made the gut-wrenching decision to flee to Europe by herself. “There wasn’t enough money to bring the whole family; I couldn’t even bring a child with me,” she remembers. They could just pay for her husband and children to cross the border, to wait out the war in the relative safety of neighbouring Lebanon. The family hopes to reunite in Europe once Fatima is settled.

