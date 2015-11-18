The leader of nearly every state in the U.S. has now weighed in on whether to accept Syrian refugees, and the numbers are not good. As of Tuesday evening, 30 governors have said that they do not want to accept Syrian refugees despite the rigorous screening process that exists to guard U.S. security. President Obama will speak with governors on Tuesday night about the administration's Syrian refugee program.
In the meantime, here are a few things to keep in mind:
Refugees undergo a rigorous screening process before they are allowed to come to the United States, and only a tiny fraction of the 4.2 million Syrian refugees living outside of Syria are accepted.
All of the men who have been identified as perpetrators of the Paris attacks were European nationals, not Syrians, according to a top EU official.
State governors don't actually have the power to bar refugees from their states. The federal government controls the refugee screening and acceptance process, and while state leaders can object, once refugees have legal status here, they can travel anywhere in the country.
Unfortunately, these public declarations could increase the likelihood that refugees experience discrimination, harassment, and violence.
Note: The governors of South Dakota and Wyoming came out against accepting refugees on Tuesday evening.
In the meantime, here are a few things to keep in mind:
Refugees undergo a rigorous screening process before they are allowed to come to the United States, and only a tiny fraction of the 4.2 million Syrian refugees living outside of Syria are accepted.
All of the men who have been identified as perpetrators of the Paris attacks were European nationals, not Syrians, according to a top EU official.
State governors don't actually have the power to bar refugees from their states. The federal government controls the refugee screening and acceptance process, and while state leaders can object, once refugees have legal status here, they can travel anywhere in the country.
Unfortunately, these public declarations could increase the likelihood that refugees experience discrimination, harassment, and violence.
Note: The governors of South Dakota and Wyoming came out against accepting refugees on Tuesday evening.
Advertisement