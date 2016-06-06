Imagine Life Without Hands — For This 15-Year-Old, That's Reality



Damon, whose mother is Syrian, wanted to make a “tangible difference,” and began INARA to help the wounded children and their families, who might otherwise fall through the cracks, access the people and the money needed to treat the children. The organization says 100% of donations go directly toward covering medical costs, unless a donor requests otherwise.



“In a world where evil appears to be thriving, where the global game of politics and war has shattered too many lives, where it seems that humanity has failed itself, [INARA] is our part in trying to bring people together for the sake of the most vulnerable victims of war,” Damon wrote on the organization's website.



In Fatima's case, that vulnerability didn't end with the explosion. Basic first aid from a nearby house was used to treat Fatima’s “mangled hands,” but the bandages may have done more harm because the gauze stuck to the wounds and caused an infection. Fatima will need several surgeries to repair the damage.