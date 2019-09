Imagine Life Without Hands — For This 15-Year-Old, That's Reality

“We have had a tough journey,” Fatima said. “There was no medicine, and my hands were hurting a lot," she added. "My situation was very bad."For two years, the family trekked from one village to another hoping the war would end. But violent clashes kept occurring. Mother and daughter eventually made it to Lebanon, where they first lived with a local family. But the new hosts made fun of Fatima, “and she would often cry,” her mother said. The two now stay in a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) apartment in Lebanon, but Fatima keeps the ends of her arms tucked in her pockets if she leaves the house, which is not often.“She found this very traumatic…She is unable to face the world on her own," her mother said.Early this year in January, just before her 15th birthday, the young Syrian had the first of many operations that will hopefully restore the use of her hands by eventually attaching finger-like prosthetics. But in total, her medical care will cost $50,000, of which only 39% has been raised.The family hopes the treatment will allow Fatima to go back to doing normal activities for girls her age, like dressing herself and going to school.“I wish to have hands again, to go out with my friends, and [to] write,” Fatima said, adding that she wanted to do simple things like help with the chores and make her mother coffee. “This is my wish.”To raise awareness about Fatima’s case, INARA is asking people to share the last thing they did with their hands using #fatimashands. Learn more about INARA's work, including how to donate, here Editor's note: *Subjects' last names have been withheld to protect their anonymity.