Marvel's Latest Comic Book Hero Is A Syrian Mother

"Our bodies are no longer used to eating," she says in one panel of the digital comic . The accompanying illustration shows the imagined interior of her home and a child sick in bed. She continues, "My children are hungry, but getting sick, severe stomach pains from the food because their bodies aren't able to digest and absorb the food because they were so hungry for so long."Dalibor Talajić, the artist who illustrated the "Madaya Mom" comic told ABC News that the way the mother described her “everyday horror” impacted his work. Talajić, who lived through the breakup of Yugoslavia in 1991, said the reason the illustrations are [the way they are] is because there's so few visuals from the Syrian conflict, so it's seen as "an abstract war, somewhere afar."For everyone involved, the goal of "Madaya Mom" is clear: to teach people who might not pay attention to the conflict about horrors of the Syrian war. In addition to the digital comic, there are discussion guides for teachers , two short documentaries about how the project came about, and even a short profile on the artist.Marvel editor-in-chief Axel Alonso said in a statement that the comic, "goes where cameras can't and provides visuals to the true story of Madaya Mom — a story that needs to be seen and told."