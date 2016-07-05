How This Opera Singer Is Raising Her Voice In A Very Different Way

What role did music and singing play in your life in Syria?

"You know, I don’t remember myself as having not been a singer. I would sing when I was 4 years old. My teachers recorded my singing at school. But the opera life in Syria started really late...they opened the Opera Department and I was the first one who attended. I couldn’t imagine myself as anything but a singer.



"But I didn’t know about the opera life much. It was an adventure for me, because there was not a Syrian opera singer I could look up to and see what the future is like. But I could try and put this on the music map in Syria. It was very challenging and very exciting for me.



"When I sang with the orchestra for the first time as a Syrian opera singer, people were so excited. I was granted two scholarships...to continue my academic studies and get my master's. Then, I participated in this big international competition, the Queen Elizabeth competition in Belgium, where I won the biggest prize. And that was really huge for me, for my career, and for Syria, as well. I think it was the first time for a Syrian to attend this international music competition. And so when I won this international prize, it was really like, Wow!"

