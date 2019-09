For Families Sleeping On The Ground, A Simple Stroller Makes A Huge Difference

The success led to a bigger project: a nonprofit called One Refugee Child , which raises money to improve the lives of refugee children. There are four major One Refugee Child projects in total, spanning from Greece to Turkey, giving out blankets and clothing, and helping families who have already lost everything.Facebook estimates that four out of five people on its network are connected — through a friend of a friend — to someone directly affected by the Syrian refugee crisis. But not every person on Facebook takes action. That's why One Refugee Child's story grabbed the attention of Facebook headquarters. Beechy and Hooks met Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg to celebrate Friends Day earlier this month.

But the mission isn't over for these women.While Hooks mainly focuses on fundraising for stroller donations, Beechy is preparing for a trip to Greece to meet the people she's been helping and take her good will one step further. She'll finally meet Ponea in person and continue their work together."I remember watching footage of the Greek Coast Guard rescue a small, redheaded refugee boy out of the sea. As a mom to a 2-year-old redheaded boy, the footage hit home," said Beechy. "I realized then that if I had simply been born in a different country, that could be my family fleeing a war."Refinery29 is committed to telling the human story behind the headlines of the Syrian refugee crisis. Read "Daughters of Paradise," the story of three Syrian women who were forced to flee violence and civil war and rebuild their lives in Turkey, here . Read Refinery29's full coverage of the Syrian refugee crisis here