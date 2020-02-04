Alexa Chung Talks Us Through Her Favourite Next In Fashion Looks

If, like us, you can't get enough of fashion shows (Project Runway, America's Next Top Model, Running in Heels, The Hills...you get the picture), then we'll hazard a guess that you spent last weekend bingeing Next in Fashion, Netflix's latest (and addictive) foray into the world of competitive reality TV.
Starring hosts Queer Eye's Tan France and our favourite model-turned-creative-director Alexa Chung, Next in Fashion brings together 18 of the most thrilling designers that you've never heard of – creatives who have worked for household names like Alexander Wang and Stella McCartney but who have yet to claim the spotlight themselves.
The show has stellar credentials, too. The winner will receive £192,000 from Net-A-Porter plus the chance to have their debut collection stocked at the luxury e-tailer, while guest judges include Eva Chen, Prabal Gurung, Tommy Hilfiger, Kerby Jean-Raymond, Adriana Lima, Net-A-Porter’s Elizabeth von der Goltz, and stylist Elizabeth Stewart.
We won't spoil the show's highs and lows for you but one thing you can expect from Next in Fashion is to fall in love with each and every one of Alexa's outfits. There's a rolodex of get-ups to swoon over and, boy, are we glad she's back on our screens.
From that vintage Gianni Versace look to a breathtaking Simone Rocha number, via getting Christopher Kane's kinky Rubberist dress on mainstream TV, Alexa tells us what she loved about each look...