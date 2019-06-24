Over the course of those 10 episodes we learn that Heidi and Jordan argue a lot. Against the disarmingly familiar soundtrack of Wheatus, Good Charlotte and Dido, the pair bicker about things I'm pretty sure we're not meant to understand. But alarm bells start ringing when Heidi tries to tell Jordan that the way he speaks to her (aggressively, patronisingly, disrespectfully) is upsetting, and his justification is that it's just him being "passionate" and it's fine because he talks to her that way all the time. He's almost too quick to dismiss the fact that his behaviour is an issue, and blames Heidi's lack of understanding for their fall-out. Needless to say, it's neither nice nor okay. There's no real resolution (at least, not that we see in the show) and this very early introduction to clueless men treating women like shit leaves me with a really bad taste in my mouth. Granted, the world has moved on and social media has dramatically changed the way we talk about this sort of thing, but my stomach still lurches at the way Twitter would have responded to Jordan's dickheadery had those scenes aired today.