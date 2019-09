The Hills is coming back to MTV , and there are only two things you can do to prepare: Amass a Speidi-sized stockpile of crystals , and brace yourselves for the inevitable drama by poring over every single preseason sneak peek. While we can't decide which crystals have the right healing power for you, we can give you a first look into the upcoming reboot thanks to some sneaky paps who captured some behind-the-scenes moments on Monday in Beverly Hills.