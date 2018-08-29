The Hills is coming back to MTV, and there are only two things you can do to prepare: Amass a Speidi-sized stockpile of crystals, and brace yourselves for the inevitable drama by poring over every single preseason sneak peek. While we can't decide which crystals have the right healing power for you, we can give you a first look into the upcoming reboot thanks to some sneaky paps who captured some behind-the-scenes moments on Monday in Beverly Hills.
In the photos, obtained by Just Jared, Audrina Patridge and Stephanie Pratt (yes, Spencer's younger sister), were caught giving each other air kisses and affectionately holding hands. Both women were dressed pretty casually and spiced up their jeans-and-T-shirt combo with some strappy heels and loose, beachy waves. The two looked so excited to see each other, you could almost forget that they just cozied up together on the MTV Video Music Awards' pink carpet earlier this month.
Pratt's return is pretty big news for stateside reality TV lovers who have trouble following her antics across the pond. The 32-year-old TV personality moved to London a few years back where she starred in the series, Made in Chelsea. During her time in England, Pratt also authored the book Made in Reality, in which she opened up about her years-long struggle with bulimia and an addiction to drugs like crystal meth and cocaine.
"I didn't care about anything. I could live or die, I didn't care," Pratt told the UK's New! Magazine in 2015, according to People. "I had nothing to get out of bed for. Nothing was exciting."
Thankfully, Pratt sought help and has reportedly been happier and healthier since. She's even slated to host her own podcast on iHeartRadio, where she'll presumably talk about all things The Hills. Does this mean she's back to stay in the US for good? Who knows. But it certainly does mean fans are about to be in for a wild ride.
