There's one person who is not happy about The Hills reboot, The Hills: New Beginnings, and that's Audrina Patridge's ex-husband Corey Bohan. Patridge filed for divorce from the BMX biker last September and was granted full custody of their daughter, Kirra Bohan. However, Bohan is putting his foot down on Instagram, letting the world know that he disapprove of the possibility of his daughter appearing on the new MTV show.
"I refuse to think it’s ok for our 2yr old daughter Kirra Bohan to be shown & exploited on Reality TV," he wrote in a private post, according to People. "Not just my child but anyone’s for that matter."
He then added, "I Stand up for what I believe in. This post isn’t an attack or negative rant. This is about our daughter Kirra Bohan."
It's unclear how big of a role the returning stars' children will play in the new series, but Spencer and Heidi Pratt brought their son Gunner to the MTV Video Music Awards for the official announcement, and the fact that he already has his own social media account shows this almost-one-year-old isn't shying away from the spotlight.
A rep for Patridge didn't immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment about Bohan's post, and whether or not Kirra would be appearing in the show.
