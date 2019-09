Audrina Patridge's Ex Calls Her Out Over Daughter's Appearance On The Hills Reboot

There's one person who is not happy about The Hills reboot , The Hills: New Beginnings, and that's Audrina Patridge's ex-husband Corey Bohan. Patridge filed for divorce from the BMX biker last September and was granted full custody of their daughter, Kirra Bohan. However, Bohan is putting his foot down on Instagram, letting the world know that he disapprove of the possibility of his daughter appearing on the new MTV show.