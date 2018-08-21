During the VMA's broadcast, MTV teased a trailer for an upcoming series aptly titled, The Hills: New Beginnings. A voiceover, which sounded a lot like Audrina Patridge, says that a lot has changed in the past few years. And it looks like we're about to get all caught up on exactly what: kids, career changes, marriages, and splits. It's all happening!
The rest of the details are still under wraps, but we do know that half of the original cast, including Patridge, Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag, Jason Wahler, Frankie Delgado, and Justin Bobby.
Check out the clip here, and the new remix of the Natasha Bedingfield classic, "Unwritten."
The rest was still unwritten... until now. #TheHills pic.twitter.com/66x0Q9JVpy— The Hills (@thehills) August 21, 2018
This story was originally published on Aug. 20 at 9:30 p.m.
It was only a matter of time. The Hills cast has officially reunited — for better or worse.
That's right, MTV was able to wrangle about half of the original Hills reality stars for a red carpet reunion during the Video Music Award's pre-show segment. Audrina Patridge, Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag (and her plus one, little Gunner), Justin Bobby, Frank Delgado, Jason Wahler, Ashley Wahler (his wife), and one unidentified woman appeared together for the first time in quite awhile. Together former frenemies teased another big announcement to be announced later in the program.
But even the most well-versed fan may have a had a few questions about the mini-reunion like: 1. Does this mean the show's returning? 2. Who was that other blonde woman in the red dress? 3. will Lauren Conrad, Kristen Cavallari, and Lo Bosworth return, too? And where is Brody Jenner?!
While I can't answer all these questions, here's what I do know: The show is probably not returning because, to skip to no. 3: LC, Kristen, Whitney Port, and Lo have basically promised they will never return for a full reunion, so there's no way they're teasing a The Hills: Spring Break in the vein of Jersey Shore's epic sophomore series. The show's creator is apparently onto bigger and better things (in Nashville?), and the other leading blonde ladies are all occupied with their own brands, collaborations, and personal lives. As for the one mystery blonde? I can only hope that's Jen Bunney incognito with blonde hair (she has kept in touch with the cast and is Gunner's godmother to Gunner). As far as Jenner, the newlywed is fully embracing his DJ career.
The rest? It's still....unwritten. Sorry, had to!
