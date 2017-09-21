Audrina Patridge Files For Divorce Citing Alleged Domestic Violence

Audrina Patridge, star of The Hills, has filed for divorce from her husband of 10 months Corey Bohan, People reports. According to the outlet, the reality star filed Wednesday after an alleged domestic dispute that resulted in violence. Reportedly, Patridge has also filed for a temporary restraining order against Bohan.
Bohan and Patridge married in November of 2016 — exactly a year after they got engaged. The couple has a 15 month-old daughter together, Kirra Max Bohan, who was born in June of 2016.
Representation for Patridge told People regarding the divorce, "Audrina’s number one concern is for her daughter and she asks for privacy at this time."
Advertisement
Bohan, 35, is a professional dirt bike racer. The two met in 2008 and Bohan, according to Patridge, briefly appeared on The Hills.
"Corey was on the show for a hot second," she told Entertainment Tonight in 2016. "Lauren and I were living in the apartment together and we were having a Halloween party and I invited Corey. At the time, Justin and I had broken up and Corey was single, so I was like, 'Oh I'm going to invite Corey and his Australian friends to our party.'"
She continued, "We invited them, and that's when Corey first came up and kind of hung out with all of us. And then we went [on] our very first date on camera, which was the most awkward thing in the world."
Patridge explained that she "fake dumped" Bohan at the time because she didn't want to involved him in reality television drama.
"Corey was such a good guy," she explained. "And I was like, 'He's so nice, it's not fair to involve him all of this drama."
Refinery29 has reached out to representation for Patridge for comment.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement