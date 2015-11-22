Congrats are in order for Audrina Patridge and her Australian paramour, Corey Bohan. On Friday night, Bohan — a surfer/pro-BMX dirt bike rider — slipped a diamond dazzler onto Patridge's finger and her family was on hand to help them usher in their new chapter, reports MTV.com.
Bohan popped the question at the Summit House, an Orange County, CA, restaurant, on Friday night. After receiving her father's blessing, Booker arranged for this momentous meal to take place while Patridge's parents and other family members dined in the next room.
When the dessert course arrived, the Hills alum/Bongo jeans model was expecting cheesecake. Instead, she found a sizeable baguette and white rose petals beneath a silver tray cover. “Then, Corey dropped to his knee and said, 'We have been together for many years now and I love you more than anything. I want to spend the rest of my life with you — will you marry me?’" she told People. "I was in shock and kind of didn’t even hear him, but I said yes!”
Patridge's family subsequently joined in on the lovefest, sharing a Champagne toast with the bride- and groom-to-be.
OPENER IMAGE: Jim Smeal/BEI/REX Shutterstock.
Advertisement