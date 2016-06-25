Audrina Patridge Welcomes Her First Baby

Audrina Patridge is now a mom. According to People, she gave birth to her first child on June 24.
Patridge and her fiancé, Corey Bohan, named their daughter Kirra Max Bohan. Kirra Max weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces at birth, reports People. Patridge, former star of MTV's The Hills, is doing well, according to her representative.
"[Kirra] is perfectly healthy and mom is doing great," Patridge's rep told People.
Kirra Max is the couple's first child. They've been engaged since November and announced their pregnancy in December. Patridge, who maintains a blog, revealed the baby's gender in March.
"You guys have no idea how hard this has been to keep my mouth shut, but we are finally ready to reveal the gender of our little munchkin," she wrote. "Don't worry, I’ll get right to the point...We are thrilled to announce that we will be welcoming a sweet little GIRL into our family in July!"
Patridge also shared photos of her all-pink baby shower in May. In a blog post about the shower, Patridge wrote, "She is so lucky to have such a wonderful group of people here to welcome her into this world."
