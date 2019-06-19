Everyone Who Is & Isn't Returning To The Hills: New Beginnings

The Hills is returning to our screens for The Hills: New Beginnings. Debuting June 24 on MTV, the rebooted series gives a new twist to a reality show many of us know (and once loved).
Die-hard fans would be the first to notice that not everybody from the MTV original graced the red carpet. While most of the original cast — including Stephanie Pratt, who was the voice in the promo — is for sure on board, there are a handful of staple cast members whose return is not as certain, especially with Mischa Barton now in the mix.
Advertisement
As much as we'd like to see everyone back, their lives have changed significantly since they were last on our screens in 2010. Ahead is everyone who is returning for The Hills: New Beginnings, along with all the brand new faces. Yes, one of them is Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's son.
This story has been updated to reflect the growing cast of the MTV series.
Looking for more theories, recaps, and insider info on all things TV? Join our Facebook group, Binge Club. The community is a space for you to share articles, discuss last night’s episode of your favorite show, or ask questions! Join here.
2 of 13
Advertisement
6 of 13
My neighbor just said to me: “remember life isn’t a dress rehearsal.” What a great (& very true) reminder. Take every opportunity & adventure that comes your way... even if it’s not the right time bc when is the right time? Dont spend your life ‘getting ready’ -chances are we will never feel 100% ‘ready’ for a big step/huge change. But the ‘show’ goes on no matter what! So be happy! Be brave! What do you want your life to look like? #breakaleg 🙌🏻😘😘😘
7 of 13
Advertisement
8 of 13
9 of 13
12 of 13
13 of 13
Looking for a good way to show your Mama some love this Mother’s day? I created this “got it from my Mama” shirt for St. Jude after my recent trip to visit their research hospital and see the amazing work they are doing. Each tee benefits the groundbreaking research of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and their cutting-edge work combating pediatric cancer, all while making sure families don’t pay a dime for anything. Link in Bio 💛
Advertisement