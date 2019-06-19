Story from TV Shows

Everyone Who Is & Isn't Returning To The Hills: New Beginnings

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: Paul Zimmerman/WireImage.
The Hills is returning to our screens for The Hills: New Beginnings. Debuting June 24 on MTV, the rebooted series gives a new twist to a reality show many of us know (and once loved).
Die-hard fans would be the first to notice that not everybody from the MTV original graced the red carpet. While most of the original cast — including Stephanie Pratt, who was the voice in the promo — is for sure on board, there are a handful of staple cast members whose return is not as certain, especially with Mischa Barton now in the mix.
As much as we'd like to see everyone back, their lives have changed significantly since they were last on our screens in 2010. Ahead is everyone who is returning for The Hills: New Beginnings, along with all the brand new faces. Yes, one of them is Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's son.
This story has been updated to reflect the growing cast of the MTV series.
Brandon Lee



Returning?

Nah — he's brand new.

Is currently:

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's son is embracing his new life as budding reality star.
Heaven

Heidi Pratt



Returning?

Yes.

Is currently:

A mother of one and dominating social media with her husband, Spencer Pratt. The two share a podcast, Make Speidi Famous Again.
Spencer Pratt



Returning?

Yes.

Is currently:

A father of one, podcasting with Heidi on Make Speidi Famous Again, and cuddling with crystals.
Audrina Patridge



Returning?

Yes.

Is currently:

The creator and designer of Prey Swim, a swimwear brand.
Jason Wahler



Returning?

Yes.

Is currently:

An advocate for sober living and recovery from addiction.
Justin Bobby



Returning?

Yes.

Is currently:

Making music and touring.
Frankie Delgado



Returning?

Yes.

Is currently:

Producing, most recently an episode of The 5th Quarter and the horror movie Del Playa.
Kristin Cavallari



Returning?

No, according to People. A source told the outlet that she is unable to join the reboot due to her contract with E! for her new show Very Cavallari.

Is currently:

Starring in her own reality show, Very Cavallari.
Brody Jenner



Returning?

Yes. Jenner confirmed that he (and likely his wife Kaitlynn Carter Jenner) will be returning to the series. But, he warns, "don't call it comeback."

Is currently:

Happily married!
Lo Bosworth



Returning?

Unknown, but earlier this year when asked about a reunion she said "Fuck no! I don't want any association with any of those people. The dissociation from all those people is what I'm hungry for."

Is currently:

Co-hosting the podcast Lady Lovin'.
