Mischa Barton knows that we miss her iconic so-Cali-it-hurts Marissa Cooper character so much that she is graciously joining the cast of MTV's The Hills reboot, a source confirms to Refinery29. People and Page Six also reported the news.
Barton is the wild card joining the popular reality series, which has been retitled The Hills: New Beginnings. She joins the growing cast alongside Spencer and Heidi Pratt, Whitney Port, Brody Jenner, Stephanie Pratt, and Audrina Patridge.
Since playing Marissa on (the best teen show of all time) The O.C., Barton has been destined to appear on the real-life version of the FOX show.
“She was around back in the day and went to all the clubs,” an insider told People of the casting decision. “She could make for good TV.” Refinery29 has reached out to a few of the cast members to see their initial reaction to the news. It's unclear at this time if Barton has started taping the show yet. The actress has had quite the year, with an intense court battle over a leaked sex tape, and a trip to the hospital. Hopefully, the show will only bring positive energy her way. Maybe Spencer can lend her a crystal or two.
It's also worth mentioning that Lindsay Lohan, a friend of Barton's from their party hopping days, also has her own series set to air on the network later this year. I, very sincerely, want my MTV.
