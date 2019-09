Not only is Pratt often memed for his obsession and love of crystals (fun fact: Montag was actually into collecting crystals first, having grown up in outdoorsy Crested Butte, Colorado), but he also has an eponymous crystal line of his own with InnerVision Crystals called Spencer Pratt Rocks — so yes, he does know what he's talking about. "Nikola Tesla said crystals were like living beings, each having their own energy / vibration," Pratt says. "Marcel Vogel, the guy who worked for IBM and created the LCD, was also involved in cutting quartz crystals to produce energetic tools for healing so this stuff is very real, not as 'make believe' as some would like us to believe." I ask Pratt if it's weird to give crystals to random people, and he flips the question back to me: "Isn't it weird not to?" And he's right. It's 2017, trust me: you need the extra good energy, fam.