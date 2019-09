In addition to the drug and alcohol-related incidents, there are also the accidents behind the wheel. Just a week after being hospitalized for your behavior at your home in West Hollywood, you were driving a U-Haul and crashed into the side of an apartment complex. According to those at the scene, you voiced that everything you owned was in that U-Haul. Everything? What happened to all of your stuff? Why are you moving, alone, just weeks after a major mental breakdown? You were clearly stressed, but apparently not under the influence. But this immediately calls up your pre-existing record of driving-related arrests. In 2007 you were pulled over for a DUI in Hollywood and ended up with three years probation. (You were also later charged with possession of marijuana which was later dropped.) Of that time in your life, you said you didn't recognize yourself , and that you were essentially a product of your environment. And now, ten years later and surrounded by much calmer circumstances, it's tough to see you struggling so deeply again especially because you seemed so okay recently seemed so okay, despite your risky, yet subsequently embarrassing, stint on Dancing With The Stars. Your okay-ness was seemingly solidified by an insightful interview to The Ringer in December , when you allowed a journalist to follow you around on a few errands in your day. It turns out that you love cars, art, and being a low-key girl, despite all the drama of your previous years. You also spoke about new projects, and maybe even moving to New York. You were weeks away from turning 31 and you sounded... kind of great! But then... all of this happened.