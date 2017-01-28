Mischa Barton Says She Was Drugged While Drinking

Update: Mischa Barton says she was drugged while out drinking with friends on her 31st birthday, resulting in her hospitalization. Barton released a statement to People, saying that she realized while drinking her behavior was "becoming erratic." "I voluntarily went to get professional help, and I was informed by their staff that I had been given GHB. After an overnight stay, I am home and doing well...This is a lesson to all young women out there, be aware of your surroundings."
This story was originally posted on January 27, 2017. Mischa Barton was voluntarily taken to a hospital early Thursday morning after police responded to reports of a disturbance at her West Hollywood home, People reports. Officers reportedly visited Barton's home at 7:15 a.m., following multiple calls of a disturbance. The exact nature of the alleged disturbance is unknown, though police sources have confirmed that the former O.C. star was later taken to an area hospital. Sergeant Duncan of West Hollywood Sheriff’s Department, told People that the actress was “fully clothed” and “speaking in coherent statements." Barton, who turned 31 on January 24, is said to have "willingly" agreed to go to the hospital. Other sources told the magazine that Barton had been celebrating her birthday with friends on Wednesday night and appeared to be in good spirits. While some outlets are claiming that she was taken in for a mental evaluation, that information has not been confirmed. We have reached out to a representative for Barton. We will update this story if necessary.
Advertisement