Mischa Barton says she was drugged while out drinking with friends on her 31st birthday, resulting in her hospitalisation. Barton released a statement to People , saying that she realised while drinking her behaviour was "becoming erratic." "I voluntarily went to get professional help, and I was informed by their staff that I had been given GHB. After an overnight stay, I am home and doing well...This is a lesson to all young women out there, be aware of your surroundings."