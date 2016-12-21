Mischa Barton never came close to winning a Mirrorball Trophy, and it's just as well: The artist formerly known as The O.C.'s Marissa Cooper says her time on Dancing with the Stars was "awful."
Barton competed on the reality dancing competition in early 2016, but her ballroom stint was short. She and partner Artem Chigvintsev were eliminated early on, placing 11th overall. It could be sour grapes, then, that Barton has nothing nice to say about the show in a new interview with The Ringer, which is a must-read if you have the slightest interest in her thoughts on TV psychics and posting tone-deaf Instagram messages.
"I had no idea it would be so bad," she shared. "I got told off by my dancer. I was supposed to control the costumes, I was told that I could do the design aspect of it. That’s kind of the reason why I agreed to do it."
Barton, who has dabbled in the fashion industry, says that any sort of collaboration "didn't happen." She was also put off by he show's competitive nature.
"It was like The Hunger Games," she said. "It was all a popularity contest. It was awful. I was so glad to get kicked off.”
Boy, Len and Bruno's ears must be burning.
