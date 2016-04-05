Mischa Barton has done a lot in the past decade. Recently, she's appeared on Dancing with the Stars. But she still gets asked about the role she debuted 13 years ago: The O.C.'s Marissa Cooper.
In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Barton spoke fondly about the show. She admitted, though, that she doesn't tune in when its reruns air on TV.
Vanity Fair's Josh Duboff asked Barton if she finds it "annoying" when people keep asking her about The O.C. She answered with a thoughtful — and diplomatic — response.
"No, I'm never annoyed by it," Barton told Vanity Fair. "It was just so long ago: It really had its time and place. It changed pop culture. It's amazing all the things that kind of spawned out of it. So, no, I'm not annoyed by it, but I'm just like...people love to talk [about it]."
Even if Barton isn't watching old episodes, it's refreshing to hear that she still has positive feelings about the show. And since new fans will now be able to stream the series on Hulu, it's nice to hear that she won't mind answering more questions about The O.C. Check out Barton's full interview over at Vanity Fair.
