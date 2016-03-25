Let the binge-watching commence!
If having Mischa Barton on Dancing with the Stars isn't sufficiently sating your O.C. cravings, consider this bit of news. Entertainment Weekly reports that Hulu will begin airing the hit show's reruns next month, so you might as well write off April now.
Much has changed for the Fox show's cast. While Barton is hitting the dance floor, Ben McKenzie is starring on Gotham. He's also a new dad, having welcomed daughter Frances with Morena Baccarin earlier this month. Adam Brody and wife Leighton Meester celebrated the birth of daughter Arlo in August, and the actor best known for playing Seth Cohen is currently filming CHiPs. Last but not least, Rachel Bilson gave birth to daughter Briar Rose in October 2014, and wrapped up her show Hart of Dixie in 2015.
The Hulu deal will also see shows like Smallville and Southland hitting the streaming network, too. That's twice the McKenzie, and three times the fun.
