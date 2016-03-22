Mischa Barton may not be impressing the judges on Dancing With the Stars. But she does have at least some fans in her corner — including her old O.C. co-star, Rachel Bilson.
Bilson sent Barton some words of encouragement via Instagram last night. "Got to give it up for @mischamazing takes balls. Get it guurrrrlll!" she captioned the pic.
Barton's performance came under fire for looking phoned in. "That wasn’t a dance," DWTS judge Len Goodman critiqued.
The dance, a tango set to The Weeknd's "In The Night," was a major source of stress, Barton admitted. She told Entertainment Weekly that, while she thought Goodman's comment was "harsh," she was glad to put the performance behind her.
"I was more annoyed with stuff off the top, the actor-y [stuff],” she explained to the outlet. "I don’t see all this stuff that they see all the time."
