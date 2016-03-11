Ben McKenzie & Morena Baccarin Welcome Baby Girl

Gotham co-stars Morena Baccarin and Ben McKenzie have announced the birth of their daughter — and she's got quite the name.
Reps for the couple confirmed the arrival of the little girl on March 2 to USA Today.
“Morena and Ben are so happy to welcome baby girl Frances Laiz Setta Schenkkan on March 2,” reps Jennifer Allen and Rhett Usry told the newspaper. “All are happy and healthy and appreciate the well-wishes."
Setta is the last name of Baccarin's mother, while Schenkkan is McKenzie's actual last name. McKenzie is his middle name.
Frances is the first child for the former O.C. star. Baccarin is also mom to 2-year-old son Julius. The Deadpool actress won a heated custody battle with estranged husband Austin Chick in November.
