“She was around back in the day and went to all the clubs,” an insider told People of the casting decision. “She could make for good TV.” Refinery29 has reached out to a few of the cast members to see their initial reaction to the news. It's unclear at this time if Barton has started taping the show yet. The actress has had quite the year, with an intense court battle over a leaked sex tape , and a trip to the hospital . Hopefully, the show will only bring positive energy her way. Maybe Spencer can lend her a crystal or two