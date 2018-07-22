Is there a conspicuous lack of Lindsay Lohan in your life? Fear not, the rebellious star will be coming back to TV, reports The Hollywood Reporter. Lohan will be starring in a new MTV reality television show, which follows the debut of her new beach club in Mykonos, Greece. If that’s not exciting enough, it will be produced by Bunim/Murray, the same company that produced Rob & Chyna, America’s Psychic Challenge, and The Simple Life. Okay, they also produced Project Runway and Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
The film and theater actress, recording artist, legal salesperson, and lifestyle influencer can now add nightclub proprietress to her resume. Lohan’s as-yet untitled reality TV project will see her working as the owner of the Lohan Beach House, in what is being compared to Vanderpump Rules. Presumably, we’ll see Lohan making her contractual club appearances, booking performers, and engaging with customers. W magazine also reports that she’ll be opening another club in Rhodes (also in Greece), adding to her burgeoning nightclub empire.
Lohan recently chatted with the New York Times about her new nightclub. She reportedly designed most aspects of the club, down to its playlists, which include “Top 40 with a healthy serving of deep house.” And she seems to have no plans of returning to the States; Lohan has been living in Dubai since at least 2016, and is planning on opening a Lohan-branded island in the famed city, to add to her portfolio of Grecian clubs. “There’s a business side to my life now, but I’m not in America, so no one knows about it, which is nice for me,” she said to the Times. Presumably, her new reality show means everyone will know about her business life.
Still, it’s a far cry from one of her previous stints on reality television. In 2014, Oprah Winfrey hosted and produced Lindsay, a docu-series in which Winfrey tried desperately to help Lohan achieve sobriety and sustainability. These days, she insists that her party girl days over, despite owning a nightclub. “I’m a normal, nice person. A good person. I don’t have any bad intentions. And my past has to stay in the past,” Lohan said of her tabloid reputation. “Like, people have to just let go of it and stop bringing it up because it’s not — it’s gone.”
While we wait for Lohan’s new show to air, enjoy Lohan Nightclub’s Instagram account. The Mean Girls star herself even makes a couple appearances.
