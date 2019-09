Lohan recently chatted with the New York Times about her new nightclub. She reportedly designed most aspects of the club, down to its playlists, which include “Top 40 with a healthy serving of deep house.” And she seems to have no plans of returning to the States; Lohan has been living in Dubai since at least 2016, and is planning on opening a Lohan-branded island in the famed city, to add to her portfolio of Grecian clubs. “There’s a business side to my life now, but I’m not in America, so no one knows about it, which is nice for me,” she said to the Times. Presumably, her new reality show means everyone will know about her business life.