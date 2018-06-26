Lindsay Lohan is looking to give fans a look at her newest venture, the Lohan Beach House in Greece, and she’s found the best way to do it. Lohan is in talks to star in a reality show that will focus on her new life as a beach club magnate.
In an interview with The New York Times promoting the Lohan Beach House, which is located on a “healthy stretch of the Kalo Livadi beach” in Mykonos, Lohan also teased a different club she’s opening soon in Rhodes, another Greek island. And to help promote it, she’s planning a “Vanderpump Rules-style reality show for MTV centered around the club.”
"There’s a business side to my life now, but I’m not in America, so no one knows about it, which is nice for me,” Lohan, who now calls Dubai home, said. “Because I get to actually focus on the result of things.”
Like Vanderpump Rules, it seems Lohan is channeling Lisa Vanderpump to show fans the ins-and-outs of her new business. As of right now, it sounds unlikely, though, that Lohan will be the star of this show since she’s focused on keeping her private life, well, private.
This shouldn’t be much of a surprise for anyone who watched Lohan’s docuseries on Oprah’s OWN, which focused on Lohan’s life post-rehab back in 2014. The show was canceled after one season and didn’t do much for Lohan’s reputation. Most recently, Lohan was shopping a reality prank show that would have her taking over other people’s social media accounts and forcing them to take part in embarrassing challenges. That’s along with her newest ventures as the spokeswoman for lawyers.com and starting her own makeup line. That is when she’s not providing aid to Syrian refugees and becoming a vocal advocate for the Muslim community.
“I’m a normal, nice person,” Lohan told The Times. “A good person. I don’t have any bad intentions. And my past has to stay in the past. Like, people have to just let go of it and stop bringing it up because it’s not — it’s gone. It’s dead. And that’s the most important thing to me.”
Here’s to hoping LiLo will find herself a star like LaLa Kent to lead up her reality show, which there’s no premiere date for at this time. But, by the time it does premiere, Lohan might not just own multiple beach clubs, but an island, too. The New York Times reported she’s designing Lohan Island in Dubai, something she also teased in an interview with Wendy Williams earlier this year. And honestly, who doesn’t want to see a show about that?
